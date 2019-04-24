Man charged after Eastbourne knife attack

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was slashed across the face in Eastbourne town centre.

Police were called to an incident in Seaside Road outside the Ali Baba kebab shop at around 8pm on Monday evening (April 22).

A 42-year-old woman had been assaulted and was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut to her face, said police.

Today (April 24), following the incident Eastbourne police say a man has been charged and remanded for GBH (grievous bodily harm) and possession of an offensive weapon.