Man caused £800 damage to Eastbourne pub

An Eastbourne man caused £800 of damage to a town centre pub according to a court document.

Jack Saunders, 28, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £800 damage to a window at the Duke of Devonshire pub in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on December 8. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening and abusive behaviour on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for an offence of threatening behaviour. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £700 in compensation.

