Man brandishes ‘handgun’ in frightening Eastbourne incident

A man brandished a ‘handgun’ in a “frightening” incident in Eastbourne.

Police are investigating after a driving dispute escalated and one driver appeared to threaten the other with the weapon on Sunday evening (September 29).

The incident began in Seaside, Eastbourne, at its junction with Whitley Road. Image by Google

A local man was driving with a passenger east along Seaside when his car nearly collided with another car, described as a silver saloon, at around 9pm at the traffic lights junction at Whitley Road.

The man drove into Whitley Road but the silver car driver followed him, eventually blocking him in at a nearby cul-de-sac Ringwood Close.

The driver of silver car, the sole occupant, then got out, walked around the front of the man’s car, and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the two people.

Police said he then waved it around, made some comments that were not heard and got back into his car and reversed slowly out of the close before driving off in an unknown direction.

PC Aimee Dadson said, “This was a very frightening experience for the couple in the car. The driver tried to turn into roads to get away from the silver car and took a wrong turn into the cul-de-sac.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything of this incident, from Seaside into Whitley Road, Waterworks Road, Moy Avenue and Ringwood Road, before the cars entered Ringwood Close.

“The suspect is described as mixed race, aged between 18-30, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9, of average build, with black afro-style hair, wearing a black/gold patterned top.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 1325 of 29/09.