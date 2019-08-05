Man assaulted woman at Eastbourne and sent threatening texts

A man is to be sentenced for assaults on a woman, sending threatening texts and damaging a car according to a court document.

Jonathan Inch, 40, of Mill Green Lodge, Hatfield, Hertfordshire, indicated pleas of guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman. The offences took place at Eastbourne on June 16 and 17. He also indicates guilty pleas to sending two threatening text messages, at Eastbourne on June 13 and 17 and to causing damage to a car at Macquarie Quay, Eastbourne, on June 16. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on August 19 and released on conditional bail.

