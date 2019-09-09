Man arrested over rape of woman on Brighton beach

A man has been arrested and charged with raping a woman on Brighton beach in the early hours of Saturday (September 7).

Police were called to King Road Arches at about 4.30am after a man had been restrained by door staff at a nightclub after witnesses reported a suspected sexual assault of a woman on the beach.

The 18-year-old victim was taken to hospital and is being supported by specialist officers.

Ben Abdenour, 28, of Sheepcote Road, Harrow, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 9).