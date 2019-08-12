Man arrested over modern slavery in Eastbourne

A man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences in Eastbourne.

The 49-year-old, from South Wales, was interviewed by officers on Sunday (August 11) under the suspicion of the production of cannabis and modern slavery.

Sussex Police said he was later released on police bail until September 7 while enquiries continue.

A spokesperson for the force said, “A man and a woman identified during the initial enquiries are safe.

“The investigation is at an early stage and no further information is being released at this time.”

