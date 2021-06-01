Man arrested in Eastbourne for murder of missing Uckfield teen

Marc Williams, 18, went to the Maresfield area on the evening of May 29, before calling his family at about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but never returned, according to police.

Police said detectives now believe Marc may have come to harm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of his murder at a property in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 1. The suspect remains in custody for questioning.”

Marc Williams. SUS-210106-143812001

Detective chief inspector Alasdair Henry said, “Sadly, we are now treating the disappearance of Marc Williams as a criminal investigation and a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

“Finding Marc remains our priority and we continue to appeal to the public with any information to please come forward and report it to us.

“Our thoughts are with Marc’s family at this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“This investigation is a dynamic and fast-moving enquiry and our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“We thank the public for their patience as we continue to carry out our work in the area.

“This incident is being treated as isolated and there is nothing to suggest any threat to the wider community.”