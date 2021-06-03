Man arrested in Eastbourne charged with murder of Uckfield teen

Marc Williams, 18, went missing on Sunday, May 30, after he went to the Maresfield area the evening before.

Police said he called his family at about 11.30pm to say he was on his way home but did not return.

Search teams found a body in woodland at the Heron’s Ghyll area late Tuesday night, June 1, according to police.

Marc Williams SUS-210206-160154001

Police said although the body has not been formally identified at this stage, it is sadly believed to be Mr Williams.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Lewis Ashdown, 19, of Normansland, Fairwarp, Uckfield, was arrested in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 1, and subsequently charged with murder in the early hours of Thursday, June 3.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 3.”

Detective chief inspector Emma Vickers said, “Our thoughts remain with Marc’s family at this difficult time.

“His family are being supported by specially trained officers and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“This is a fast-moving enquiry and we thank the public for their patience and understanding as we continue to carry out our work in the area.