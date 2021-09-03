Man arrested following ‘indecent act’ in Eastbourne shopping centre
A man has been arrested after an ‘indecent act’ in a shopping centre in Eastbourne.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 1:01 pm
Police are appealing for information following the incident at The Beacon in Terminus Road.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The incident happened in the Flying Tiger shop on Tuesday, July 20 between 1pm and 2pm.
“Officers believe the offence may have been committed in front of two young children and want to speak to anyone who may have been a witness.”
Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting serial 655 of 20/07.