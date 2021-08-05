Man arrested following ‘deliberate’ Eastbourne fire

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Wednesday, August 4, following reports of a fire in a garden.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Around 1am on Wednesday, August 4, police were requested to attend an address in Royal Sussex Crescent, Eastbourne, by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following a fire in a garden which was deemed to have been started deliberately.

“The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Sussex Police

“Officers attended and after carrying out enquiries, arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

“He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.”