Man arrested after female bouncer assaulted at Eastbourne nightclub

A man has been arrested for assaulting a female nightclub security worker last night outside a popular Eastbourne nightclub.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on the woman outside Cameo nightclub in Langney Road, Eastbourne, according to Inspector Mark Rosser.

Last night, the critical incident inspector, who leads a response team in East Sussex, tweeted: "Been a really busy shift so far, I've been out supporting my #TeamB & find myself arresting a 40 year old male for GBH on a female nightclub security worker."

He added that last night, he was also there for Special Constable Pete Jennings 'while he detained a male for racially aggravated public disorder'.

On his own Twitter account last night, Mr Jennings said: "So our 1700-0400 [shift] turned in to a 1700-0600.

"One in custody at the end of the shift for drunk & disorderly followed by racially aggravated section 4A public order, followed by possession of drugs.

"Plus side is I got to use my new cuffs. Downside is that I can’t sleep now."

According to Mr Rosser, it was an 'eventful night shift in East Sussex' with multiple arrests.

On his Twitter, he added that seven East Sussex police officers had been assaulted in the last 24 hours.