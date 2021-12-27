Man arrested after cars damaged in Eastbourne
Police arrested a man after parked cars and a shop window were damaged in Eastbourne.
Monday, 27th December 2021, 3:07 pm
At about 5am on Christmas Eve, 10 parked cars were damaged by having their wing mirrors pulled off and a shop window was smashed, in Milton Road, adjacent to Albert Parade.
Police said officers attended and a man aged 20 was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
After being interviewed he was released under investigation.
Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the police either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 207 of 24/12.