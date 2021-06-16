Magistrates Court results from the Eastbourne area

May 19:

Paul Trainor, 42, of Anderida Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A259 at Pevensey Bay, on October 6, last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Ventsislav Vasev, 25, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on October 8, last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £440 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Chay Jennings, 28, of Richmond Terrace, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Birling Gap Road, Eastbourne, on October 9, last year, with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Ellis Robertson, 23, of High Street, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Dittons Road, Polegate, on October 8, last year, while disqualified from driving. He pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Polegate on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for 32 months. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to two offences of driving while disqualified and giving false details.

May 24:

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a custody assistant at Eastbourne on March 9. Sentencing was adjourned until June 14, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

May 25:

James Aldridge, 28, of South Road, Hailsham, indicated guilty pleas to selling fake Hugo Boss and Louis Vuitton goods, at St Leonards, between September 22, 2019 and December 11, 2019. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £250 in costs.

May 26:

Fallon Offord, 31, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on March 29. She was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Walter Tame, 32, of Walton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Langney Rise, Eastbourne, on March 27, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 84 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 42 months.

Emma Basham, 47, of Eden Close, Stone Cross, Pevensey, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer, The offences took place at Maywood Avenue, Eastbourne, on April 10. She was fined £123 for each offence and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Hassan Alaani, 28, of Jubilee Terrace, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota vehicle on Upper Dukes Drive, Eastbourne, on September 30 last year, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned to North Northumbria Magistrates Court on June 16, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail. Magistrates made an interim driving ban.