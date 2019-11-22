Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from November 6 - 13

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, from November 6 - November 13.

November 6:

Deborah Chitty, 56, of St Aubyns Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place, at Seaside, Eastbourne, on October 18. She was given a six-month conditional discharge.

Steven King, 34, of Lepeland, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a metal catapult with metal ball bearings – in a public place at The Quintins, Hailsham, on June 26. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with a four-month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am.

Benjamin Payne, 28, of Warren Ridge, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to sending a threatening voice mail. The offence took place at Hailsham on March 26. The court found that the offence was aggravated due to hostility based on the presumed sexual orientation of the victim. The court made a community order.

Yazmin Russell, 19, of Howlett Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Dittons Road, Pevensey, on October 10, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £318 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Matthew Smith, 38, of Brunel Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being in charge of an Audi vehicle, at St Leonards Road, Eastbourne, on October 19, while over the prescribed alcohol limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £307 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

David Sullivan, 30, of Golden Gate Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes on The Portlands, Eastbourne, on October 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 92 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement to attend a drink impaired drivers programme and banned him from driving for two years.

Sophie Hook, 22, of The Square, Herstmonceux, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Hailsham Road, Herstmonceux, on October 18, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £193 and banned from driving for one year.

Matthew Miller, 41, of The Hydneye, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on Hydneye, on October 20, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £692 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Benjamin Smith, 33, of Waldron Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman. The offence took place at Polegate between May 15 and May 30. He also pleaded guilty to a second charge of harassment, which took place at Eastbourne between may 17 and July 26. He was fined £133 for each offence. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

November 12:

Jessica Hammond, 23, of Bembridge Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two offences of assault by beating. The offences took place at Seaside, Eastbourne, on April 21. She was fined £45 for each offence and ordered to pay a total of £300 in compensation.

November 13:

Steven Chatfield, 43, of Leslie Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order made by Hastings Family Court. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 9. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.