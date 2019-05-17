Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from May 8 - May 9

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 8 - May 9:

May 8:

Joshua Hannaford 29, of Westerham Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Grand Parade, St Leonards, on October 31, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

May 9:

Danny Rodford, 23, of Britten Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 29 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

Paul Hopton, 47, of Grove Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a jacket worth £17 from Primark at Eastbourne on August 18 last year. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for an offence of burglary and committing an act of outraging public decency.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and fined him £50. He was ordered to pay £105 in prosecution costs.