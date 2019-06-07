Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from May 28 - June 3

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 28 - June 3

May 28:

Oliver O’Brien, 32, of Lascelles Road, pleaded guilty to breaching a court restraining order by visiting the home of a woman on a number of occasions. The offence took place at Hailsham between February 15 and April 30. He admitted bring in breach of a conditional discharge made by a court for an offence of theft from an employer. He was also in breach of supervision requirements imposed following release from a period in prison. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

June 3:

Raheem Bourne, 24, of Redoubt Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 23. He was sentenced to one week in prison.

Leon Karaloucas, 32, of East Street, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Seaford on October 14 and November 11. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Seaford on October 14. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates also made a community order and issued a restraining order. They said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions and responses to court orders.