Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from May 15 - May 20

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, from May 15 - May 20

May 15:

Chay Jennings, 26, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Dane Road, Seaford on November 3. He was fined £40.

Lorraine O’Sullivan, 51, of Viking Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 28. She was fined £600 and banned from driving for 26 months.

Alfie Patten, 23, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing four packs of Corona beer, worth £25, from Tesco at Hailsham on April 28. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £10 compensation.

Lee Wood, 51, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on October 18. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

May 20:

David Middleton, 60, of Allfrey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by attending the home address of a woman.