Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area from June 12 - June 17

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 12 - June 17.

June 12:

Stephanie Bellham, 44, of Sand Ridge, Uckfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on May 27 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Alexander Ashton, 30, of The Portlands, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda Fabia on Southborne Road, Eastbourne on May 25, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for three years.

Alexander Willows. 47, of Hadlow Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Gildredge Road, Eastbourne, on May 25. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £313 and banned from driving for one year.

Clifford Wright, 39, of Myrtle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Gilbert Road, Eastbourne, on May 26. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £415 and banned from driving for 18 months.

June 13:

Manthan Vyas, 27, of Maywood Avenue , Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to stop his BMW vehicle following an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 13 last year. He was fined £120 and his driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.

June 17:

Thomas Fear, 24, of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a gate. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 10. He was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.