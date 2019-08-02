Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from July 16 - July 25

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 16 - July 25

July 16:

Justin Neal, 46, of Cobbold Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Volkswagen on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on September 12, last year, over the speed limit. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points. The verdict was proved in his absence.

July 17:

Martin Lockhurst, 35, of Melrose Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Diplocks Way, Hailsham, on June 26, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £370 and banned from driving for 20 months.

David Morgan, 49, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Green Street, Eastbourne, on January 10, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Darren Little, 45, of Sheldon Road, London, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by contacting a person by sending letters. The offences took place at Eastbourne in August last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates varied a restraining order banning him from entering Sainsbury’s Local in Victoria Drive, Eastbourne.

July 24:

Daniel Davidson, 19, of Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to taking a Vauxhall vehicle without the consent of the owner. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 1. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to driving with cannabis in his blood stream, at Hide Hollow, Eastbourne, on the same date. He was fined £40 and banned from driving for one year.

July 25:

Courtney Gillard, 18, of Hever Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man, causing him actual bodily harm, The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 11. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.