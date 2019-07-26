Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from July 10 - July 16

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 10 - July 16.

July 10:

L

Michael Baker, 31, of Royal Parade, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus, on Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, on June 22 with no licence or insurance. He was fined £160 and banned from driving for six months.

William Holmes, 28, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, on January 18, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Peter Horley, 43, of Westfield, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman. The offence took place on June 21 at Pevensey Bay. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a handbag, belonging to the victim, on the same date and to resisting a police officer, at Pevensey Bay, on June 22. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and fined him £50.

Nikita Morris, 28, of London Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing groceries worth £408.58 from Sainsburys in Eastbourne on April 17. The court made a community order.

Emily Penfold, 27, of Maxfield Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle, on Alfriston Road, Seaford, on June 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £650 and banned from driving for two years.

Liam McGinley, 30, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Fort Road, Eastbourne, on June 23, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

James Weller, 33, of Moore Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 1 and May 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

July 16:

Christopher Charman, 30, of Kings Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £27.35 from Sainsburys at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on May 27. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating and being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. Setencing was adjourned until August 5 and he was released on conditional bail.