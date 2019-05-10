Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from April 29 - May 2

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 29 - May 2

April 29:

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

Frederick King, 56, of Swan Barn Caravan Park, Downash, Hailsham, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 14. He was fined £240 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Alex Goodey, 27, of Gournay Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus at Hailsham on March 8 with no insurance. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

May 1:

Craig Newell, 23, of Cumberland Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Winchelsea Road, Eastbourne, on December 8 with cocaine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Bernard Mongan, 33, of Saffrons Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 4. He also pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insigna on Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on the same date with no insurance. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

May 2:

Lee Mercer, 33, of Pelham Road, Seaford, was found guilty of taking a silver Peugeot car from Coghurst Holiday Park, Hastings, without the consent of the owner. The offence took place on November 3 last year. He was also found guilty of driving while disqualified and of driving with no insurance at Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman , causing her upset and fear, at Hastings between November 3 and December 10, and pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman at Lewes between April 1 and April 3. He was remanded on conditional bail until May 22 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.