Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from April 17 - April 25.

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 17 - April 25

April 17:

Rosie Pears, 28, of Granville Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Lottbridge Drove, on December 26, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for three years.

Steven Thorne, 38, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on April 2. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

April 24:

Iain Freeman, 39, of Silverdale Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on December 11, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for a year.

Merlin John, 27, of Robin Way, Hellingly, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Woburn Way, Eastbourne, on December 12 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court for an offence of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 22 and released on unconditional bail. The court made an intermediate driving ban.

George Alves, 58, of Shakespeare Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Wordsworth Drive, Eastbourne on March 16, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 87 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £251 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Stephen Giles, 27, of Pebble Road, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Sedlescombe Road, North, Hastings on December 8, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

April 25:

Lee Tudor, 23, of Sheffield Park Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Transit van on the A22 at Polegate, on July 31 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs. The verdict was proved in his absence.