Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from April 15

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for April 15 - April 17.

April 15:

John Paine, 27, of Antares Path, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to travelling on a train at Crowborough on August 14 last year without a valid ticket. He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £3.80 compensation.

Kenneth Hemsley, 45, of Long Beach View, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by calling and texting a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 17. He was fined £300.

Samuel Skipper, 25, of Lewes Road, Newhaven, indicated a plea of guilty to breaching a court non-molestation order by attending an address in Eastbourne on March 23. He also pleaded guilty to sending text messages which were of an indecent or grossly offensive nature at Eastbourne on February 24 and to causing damage to a Volkswagen car at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 compensation.

James French, 31, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a car windscreen. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 9. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined a total of £200 and ordered to pay £95 compensation.

April 17:

Charles Jones, 20, of Coast Road, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Hammonds Drive, Eastbourne, on April 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Annabelle Khan, 28, of Belmore Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on April 1, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 59 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.