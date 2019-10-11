Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for September 30 - October 2

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 30 - October 2

September 30:

Christopher Sherwood, 32, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by being with another person, prohibited by the order. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 20. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

October 2:

Daniel Burcham, 36, of Westham Drive, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Combi van on Avondale Road, Eastbourne, on September 12, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 74 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Ashley Ellis, 29, of Norman Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing bumper end caps belonging to S M Motors at Diplocks Way, Hailsham, on February 27. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £114.04 in compensation.

Daniel Holmes, 27, of Hunloke Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, on September 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Louis O’Connor, 30, of Warwick Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Friday Street, Eastbourne, on September 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 69 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 18 months.