Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for October 30 - November 4

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for October 30 - November 4

October 30:

Nicola Griffiths, 33, of Shetland Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Langney Shopping Centre, Eastbourne, on February 18. She was also found guilty of assault by beating at Hailsham on January 8. She pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with no insurance at Hailsham on January 8. The court made a number of community orders and fined her £120 for the assaults. She was fined £120 for the motoring offence. Magistrates issued a number of restraining orders and ordered her to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Steven White, 61, of Willingdon Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, on October 12, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £600 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Mark Ainsworth, 61, of Wadhurst Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving Peugeot vehicle on the A22 at Hailsham on May 9 with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Reece Lucas, 25, of Anderida Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the A27 at Polegate, on October 14, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 14 months.

October 31:

Darryl Smith, 20, of Carisbrooke Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Holly Place, Eastbourne, on October 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 28 and released on conditional bail.

A 14-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a four month period and ordered to pay £50 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

November 5:

Arron Hopkinson, 27, of Gournay Road, Hailsham, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 4 last year. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 300 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £3,000 compensation for the first offence and £100 for the assault on the police officer. Magistrates ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.