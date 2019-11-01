Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for October 16 - October 23

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for October 16 - October 23

October 16:

William Holmes, 29, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Marine Parade, on March 16, with cocaine and cannabis in his bloodstream. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was given an 18 month conditional discgarge and banned from driving for 18 months.

Michael Dixon, 28, of Glessing Road, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Pevensey on October 1. He was fined £80.

Luke Hollis, 18, of Salehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkwagen on Langney Rise, on April 11 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £120.

Maisie Regan, 29, of Fox Close, Rugby, Warwickshire, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on September 25. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. She was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

October 18:

Samuel Cox, 30, of Fitzmaurice Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of herbal cannabis at Eastbourne on February 9. He also pleaded guilty to stealing food, of an unknown value, from Co-op at Albert Parade, Eastbourne, and to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He was fined £100. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

October 21:

Luke Phillips, 33, of Commercial Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to making a threat to kill. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 9. He also pleaded guilty to assault on the same day. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 18 and remanded in custody.

October 23:

Gary Clarke, 55, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of heroin and crack cocaine at Eastbourne on October 15. The court made a community order and fined him £100.

James Haynes, 38, of Colwood Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £61.20, from Sainsburys at Eastbourne on June 25. He was fined £100.

Julia Jones, 56, of Singleton Mill Road, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Picasso on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on October 10, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.