Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for November 20 - November 25

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for November 20 - November 25

November 20:

Leah Gray, 23, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Pembry Road, Eastbourne on October 31. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £250 in compensation.

Lee Higgs, 37, of Seaside, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £288.80 damage to a glass panel. The offence took place at Hastings on August 27. He also pleaded guilty to causing £500 damage to a Ford Kia at Eastbourne District General Hospital on November 13. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £788.80 in compensation.

Elizabeth Mickleburgh, 27, of Brunel Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota RAV on Marine parade, Eastbourne, on November 2, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 68 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £298 and banned from driving for one year.

Marc Smith, 39, of Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, on November 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £115 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Haffedh Kassabi, 37, of St Mary’s Avenue, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing £1.739.39 damage to the rear panel of a Ford Fiesta. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 21. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £1.739.39 in compensation.

November 23:

Paul Robey, 50, of South Cliff, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of nine wraps of heroin. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 17. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Zac Fellow, 40, of Jubilee Gardens, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the Crumbles Roundabout, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on September 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 40 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £220 and banned from driving for one year.

John Woodin, 35, of Jubilee Gardens, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Pevensey bay Road, Eastbourne, on September 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work.

November 25:

Daniel Potterill, 44, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Admiral Retail park, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. He was sentenced to be detained in the court house for a period.

Leonard Jones, 53, of Butts Field, Hailsham, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a horse by failing to provide adequate or any parasitic control. The offence took place at Hailsham between February 26 and December 28 2018. He was also found guilty of a further charge of causing unnecessary suffering to the piebald mare by failing to investigate and address the animal’s poor body condition and health. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for two years and banned from keeping or owning any animal for a period of five years. The court also made a community order with a requirement of a six month electronically monitored curfew between 6pm and 6am. He was ordered to pay £1,250 in prosecution costs.