Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for June 19 - 27

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 19 - 27.

June 19:

Alfie McGilvray, 26, of Sherriden Road, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne on February 2, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or licence and to failing to stop for police on the same date. In addition he pleaded guilty to being in possession of quantities of cannabis and cocaine on February 2. He was fined at total of £1,600 and banned from driving for one year.

June 24:

Cassie Waters, 22, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in breach of an Eastbourne Borough Council noise abatement order by loud singing and shouting. The offence took place at Ceylon Place between April 26 and April 27. She was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £550. The verdict was proved in her absence.

Kyle Holmes, 25, of Anglesea Terrace, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 14. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation.

Alfie Patten, 23, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Polegate on January 19. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a glass window belonging to South East Rail at Polegate on February 2 and to stealing a bottle of wine from Co-op at Polegate on the same date. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation for the assault, £450 for the broken window and £5 for the wine.

July 25:

Curtis McCracken, 19, of Pebsham Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to causing £100 of damage to furniture belonging to the YMCA at Eastbourne, on December 12 last year. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

June 26:

Samantha Bailey, 48, of Webb Drive Northampton, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover Freelander on the A22 Hailsham Road, at Polegate, on June 8 while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 43 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £391 and banned from driving for one year.

Samantha Bradley, 34, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Bells whisky, worth £45, from Sainsburys at Eastbourne on April 5. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Paul Keatley, 62, of Burlington Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Fiesta on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on April 11, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 232 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for 28 months.

Jake Haywood, 19, of St Mellion Close, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 9. He was fined £120.

Karl Floodgate, 47, of Jellicoe Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 32 months.

June 27:

Jacob Hausberg, 29, of Cavendish Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of three charges of causing damage to a door lock and windows, The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 24. He was ordered to pay £375 in compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.