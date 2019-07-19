Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for July 1 - July 8

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrate’s Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 1 - July 8

July 1:

Michael Day, 34, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to walls, furniture and personal items. The offence took place at Peacehaven on June 17. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 compensation.

Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Ashleigh Rowe, 27, of Dickens Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, on November 25, at a speed exceeding 60mph. She was fined £253 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Komlos Szabolcs, 25, of Wilmington Square, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving on the A259 at Marina, St Leonards, on November 29, last year, at a speed exceeding 30mph. He was fined £220 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Lee Walsh, 39, of Carlton Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Nissan vehicle on Dittons Road, Polegate, on November 20 last year with no licence or insurance. He was fined a total of £880 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

William Darby, 58, of Sutton Road, Seaford, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver of a BMW who was alleged to have committed an offence. The offence took place on November 15. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

July 2:

Michael Jones, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne on June 29. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

Callum Styles, 30, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 24. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £200 prosecution costs.

July 8:

A 15 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 19. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract and ordered to pay £170 in compensation.