Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for December 11 - December 18

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for December 11 - December 18.

December 11:

Daniel Townsend, 26, of Lottbridge Drive, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to producing four cannabis plants. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 13. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

William Wheeler, 26, of Barn Rise, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A26 at South Heighton, Newhaven, on November 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £456 and banned from driving for a year.

George Dossett, 23, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to three charges of making indecent images of children. The offences involved 12 Category B still images and 23 Category C still images. The offences took place at Bexhill on April 25 2018. He indicated a plea of guilty to a further charge of being in possession of 23 prohibited images of a child, at Bexhill between March 17 and May 23 2017. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 15 and released on unconditional bail.

Remareo Tapper, 21, of Maywood Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 18. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

December 16:

Lorna Lennard, 40, of Observatory View, Hailsham, indicated guilty pleas to three offences under the Trade Marks Act 1994 by selling a fake Louis Vuitton handbag, and two fake Hugo Boss tracksuits. The offences took place between July 22 and October 18. She indicated a plea of guilty to a further charge of being in possession of goods which bore a sign identical, and likely to be mistaken for, trademarks belonging to Louis Vuitton and Hugo Boss. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £1,000 in costs.

Alex Court, 42, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Worthing on January 28 2017. The court made a community order with a four month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Matthew Douglas, 42, of Glynde Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on June 16. He was also found guilty of assaulting a man at Bexhill on the same date. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that it involved ‘a sustained attack in a domestic context and that he had head-butted a male, who was attempting to help the victim. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £150 in compensation and £400 in prosecution costs.

John Stone, 31, of Canute Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 15. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £30 in compensation.

December 18:

Karl Enoksen, 75, of Grosvenor Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at South Cliff, Eastbourne, on November 26, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £290 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Mary Valeriano, 66, of Colwood Crescent, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing children’s toys, gifts and games, worth £278 from Tesco superstore at Hastings, on August 18. She was fined £120 by the court.