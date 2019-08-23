Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for August 12 - August 15

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for August 12 - August 15.

August 12:

Andrew Pettit, 39, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing an electric toothbrush and laxatives, worth £41, from Playden Pharmacy in Hailsham on May 12. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on June 8. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £41 compensation for the theft offence.

Ella Albietz, 32, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on August 10. Sentencing was adjourned until September 9 for reports to be prepared and she was released on bail.

Jason Wood, 43, of Dale Street, Chatham, Kent, indicated a plea of guilty to behaving in an anti-social manner, or inciting others to do so, and being drunk, or consuming alcohol, in a public place when prohibited from doing so by a Criminal Behaviour Order. The offence took place at Vicarage Lane, Hailsham, on August 9. He was fined £50 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Polegate on July 13. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders panel for a one year period.

August 14:

Ionut Danila, 30, of Bedford Grove, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Bedford Grove, on February 28 with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £221 and banned from driving for one year.

August 15:

Alexandru Barascu, 28, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of a the drive of a BMW vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Carl Barnes, 32, of Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, to driving a BMW above the speed limit at Station Road, Polegate, on March 8. He was fined £470 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.