Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

January 5:

David Chesworth, 52, of Hadlow Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on July 4. Sentencing was adjourned until March 2 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Mackenzie Van-Mier, 35, of Hawley Mews, Camden, London, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on July 12. He was fined £420.

Scales of Justice SUS-220125-134221001

Lee O’Driscoll, 47, of Bromley Close, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a disguised knife – in a private place at Eastbourne on August 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 8 hours of unpaid work.

Angela McNeil, 54, of Golden Gate Way, pleaded guilty to being drunks and disorderly in a public place at Asda store at the Crumbles on November 6. She was fined £120.

Andrew Swain, 49, of Seaside Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at the DGH on November 29. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Michael Baker, 59, of Albion Road, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on December 1. He was fined £100.