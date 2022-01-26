Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area
These are the magistrates’ court results for the Eastbourne area – sitting at Hastings Magistrates Court for January 5.
January 5:
David Chesworth, 52, of Hadlow Avenue, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on July 4. Sentencing was adjourned until March 2 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.
Mackenzie Van-Mier, 35, of Hawley Mews, Camden, London, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on July 12. He was fined £420.
Lee O’Driscoll, 47, of Bromley Close, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a disguised knife – in a private place at Eastbourne on August 1. The court made a community order with a requirement of 8 hours of unpaid work.
Angela McNeil, 54, of Golden Gate Way, pleaded guilty to being drunks and disorderly in a public place at Asda store at the Crumbles on November 6. She was fined £120.
Andrew Swain, 49, of Seaside Road, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at the DGH on November 29. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.
Michael Baker, 59, of Albion Road, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on December 1. He was fined £100.
Gareth Pindard, 39, of Latimer Road, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Meads Street, on June 17, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop his vehicle on King Edwards Parade on June 17, last year, when required to do so by police, and guilty to driving a BMW vehicle without due care and attention on King Edwards Parade, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until March 2. He was released on unconditional bail.