Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice SUS-221201-112221001

December 13:

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 25. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a four-month contract.

December 15:

Jordan Ripley, 19, of Burdock Place, Stone Cross, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order, by being in association with a named person in a public place at Diplocks Way, Hailsham, on November 23. Sentencing was adjourned until January 12. He was released on unconditional bail.

Phillip Richardson, 54, of Falmouth Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Key West, Eastbourne on August 29. The court made a community order with a two-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Dean Whitmore, 40, of Chatham Road, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 7. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on October 8. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Simon Williams, 61, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice. He failed to comply with the notice not to be drunk and disorderly in a public place, or be abusive towards any person and cause nuisance or act in an anti-social manner towards members of the public, staff working at retail outlet/shops and emergency workers at Eastbourne District General Hospital. The offence took place at Eastbourne DGH on November 10. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at the hospital on the same date. He was fined £50. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Nathan Umasanka, 22, of Hazel Villa, Whitesmith, Lewes, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A22 at Hailsham, on November 14, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 94 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Steven Boyd, 37, of The Pantiles, Tunbridge Wells, pleaded guilty to handling a set of stolen number plates. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 16. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.