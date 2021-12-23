Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

November 24:

Alan Fairclough, 58, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was convicted of being in possession of an offensive weapon – nunchucks – in a public place at St Anthonys Avenue, Eastbourne on August 10. He was also convicted of stealing a tool, worth £600, at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £120 and sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Keeble, 58, of Stonegate Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on March 26. He was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £300 in compensation and £300 in prosecution costs.

Lee Higgs, 39, of Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, on October 27. He admitted being in breach of a suspended court sentence for an earlier offence of assaulting the same police officer. He was sentenced to five months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he had ‘a flagrant disregard for court orders’.

Lee Millership, 42, of Lascelles Terrace, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Portsmouth on August 11. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to surrender to court bail at Portsmouth Magistrates Court. Sentencing was adjourned for reports. He was released on conditional bail.

Alan Manville, 64, of Firle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual communication with a child in that he intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 who he did not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being sexual. Sentencing was adjourned until January 26, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Walter Tame, 32, of Walton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Eastbourne on August 14. Sentencing was adjourned until January 12. He was released on unconditional bail.

Katarzyna Giszczynski, 38, of Seaside Road, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Seaside Road, on August 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

Lukasz Sulczynski, 37, of Larkspur Drive, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 26. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle at Eastbourne on the same date. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Eastbourne on September 26. He was banned from driving for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

Carl Dunn, 29, of Northbourne Road, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Langney Road, Eastbourne on October 24. He was fined £200.

Charlie Saint, 22, of The Portlands, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Sheen Road, Eastbourne on October 24. He was fined £100.

Thomas Gilday, 24, of Old Bridge Road, Whitstable, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Comphurst Lane, Hertmonceux, Hailsham, on October 25, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for three years.

Pawel Marzec, 30, of Hyde Road, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine and cannabis at Eastbourne on June 18. He was given a two year conditional discharge.