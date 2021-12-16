Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

November 17:

Jeven Nock, 22, of Cornish Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to making 615 Category C indecent images of children. He also pleaded guilty to making 182 Category A indecent images of children and guilty to making 209 Category B indecent images of children. The offences took place at Windmill Hill, Herstmonceux between August 8 2018 and November 20 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on December 15 and released on conditional bail.

Philip O’Neil, 40, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on May 15. Sentencing was adjourned until February 2 next year. He was released on conditional bail.

Clinton Goodfellow, 43, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing jeans worth £71.96 from H & M at Eastbourne on May 7. The court made a community order.

James North, 30, of Bailey Place, Crowborough, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Prince William Parade, at Eastbourne, on June 2, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Mandy Elphick, 58, of Dudley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a seven-year-old black Labrador that was dangerously out of control at Whitley Recreation Ground, Eastbourne, on May 27, and injured another person. She was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £ £7,176.90 in compensation. Magistrates made an order requiring her to keep the dog under proper control.

Dean Moran, 37, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 9. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on December 15 and released on conditional bail.

Megan Davies, 29, of Tower Close, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Hailsham on September 2. She also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hailsham on the same date. She was fined £180.

Benjamin Smith, 34, of Waldron Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Polegate on September 25 last year. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Eastbourne on September 26. He was fined £300, banned from driving for one year and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Lukasz Sulczynski, 37, of Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988, at Eastbourne on September 26. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle at Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, on September 26. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned. He as released on unconditional bail.

Annabelle Khan, 30, of Meads Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Meads Road, Eastbourne on October 19, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 44 months.

Kieran Marshall, 26, of Blackberry Grove, Stone Cross, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on October 19, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no MOT at Bexhill on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Edmund Hutja, 36, of Court Hill, South Croydon, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle at Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on June 25, with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for four years.

