Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

September 22:

David Bailey, 80, of Port Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing fitted bed-sheets, body products and chocolate worth £23.05, from Tesco at Hailsham on March 19. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing display products, worth £847.67, from Waitrose at Worthing on March 26. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £320 in compensation.

Beth Chapman, 25, of The Finches, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne, on August 6. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 18 months.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

Raffaele Mellea, 33, of Wilmington Square, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Commercial Road, Eastbourne, on January 24, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Neil Carter, 34, of Mabel Way, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to causing £675 damage to a card reader belonging to Wicked Chicken at Brassey Parade, Eastbourne, on August 3. He was ordered to pay £675 in compensation.

Ryan Wood, 26, care of Cavendish Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on August 7. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Samuel Darcy, 29, of Avard Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on South Street, Eastbourne, on August 23, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £466 and banned from driving for three years.

Evelynne Vonck, 55, of Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was ‘grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character’. The offence took place at Eastbourne between November 4 and November 8, 2019. Sentencing was adjourned until December 1, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

September 23:

Derek Taylor, 56, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman, causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 18. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 21 and released on conditional bail.

September 29: