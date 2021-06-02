Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area

May 5:

Jake Haywood, 21, of Mellion Close, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it to another. The offence took place at Hailsham on April 23. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 9 and released on unconditional bail.

Jack Abbott, 21, of Dudley Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to taking a Renault vehicle without the consent of its owner. The offence took place at Heathfield on October 26 last year. He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and to driving with no licence or insurance, at Station Road, Heathfield, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident where damage was caused to bollards, fencing and a wall. Sentencing was adjourned until August 4 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Scales of Justice SUS-210206-074438001

George Walter, 26, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 14, last year. He also pleaded guilty to four charges of using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

Lewis Hayward, 26, of Saxon Close, Hailsham, was found guilty of two charges of being in breach of a court non-molestation order by contacting a person and sending a text message. The offences took place at Bexhill on July 20 and 23, last year. The court made a community order with requirements of six months electronic monitoring and 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

Christopher Head, 48, of Arundel Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on July 6, last year, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 169 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am. He was banned from driving for three years.

May 10:

A 14-year-old Seaford youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault be beating. The offence took place at Seaford on October 31 last year. He was referred to East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a four month contract. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Danny Jukes, 43, of Colonnade Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being charge of a motor vehicle, at Eastbourne on April 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 99 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three months.

Mark Pickard, 37, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Seaside Road, on April 24, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 100 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until August 11 for reports to be prepared.

Joe Darcy, 61, of Dallington Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 23 last year. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Shane Monery, 31, of Castle Guest House, Worthing, pleaded guilty to being in breach of an Antisocial Behaviour Order by going to Terminus Road, at Eastbourne, on April 15. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Eastbourne on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Patricia Perrior, 63, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place in Hastings on April 16. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.