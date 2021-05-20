Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

April 28:

Louise Heaney, 19, of Biddenden Close, Langney, pleaded guilty to refusing to stop her vehicle for police at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on October 18, last year. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. She was fined £140 and banned from driving for six months.

Kieran Walbrin, 25, of Ash Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Manor Road, Eastbourne, on June 19 last year, while unfit to drive through drugs. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £246 and banned from driving for three years.

Mark Loosley, 42, of Innings Drive, Pevensey Bay, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a gold ring, gold necklace and pendant, valued at £1,255, at Bristol Road, St Leonards, between April 1 2019 and May 8 2020. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £1,405 in compensation. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Guiseppe Perna, 34, of Hartingdon Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £112.42 from Tesco at Eastbourne on November 17, last year. He was fined £80.

Callum List, 18, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 14 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £75 in compensation.

Nicola Taylor, 48, of park Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle at Esplanade, Seaford, on March 6, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit, She gave a breath alcohol reading of 104 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £250 and banned from driving for 23 months.

April 29:

Tierney Parke, 27, of Prince Georges Road, Colliers Wood, London, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 3 last year. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. She was banned from driving for one year.

May 5:

Matthew Ainsworth, 58, of Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 19 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation. He was ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.