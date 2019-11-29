Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for November 13 - November 20.

November 13:

Katy Neale, 35, of Brightland Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volvo vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on August 18, while disqualified from driving. She was fined £120 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Remareo Tapper, 21, of Maywood Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on October 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Wayne Dumble, 48, of Queens Cottages, Wadhurst, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer. The offence took place at Hailsham on October 29. He was fined £80.

Daniel Graham, 44, of Long Beach View, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Harvey Phillips, 21, of Brede Lane, Sedlescombe, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Wallsend Road, Pevensey, on October 27, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for one year.

Stephen Shearer, 19, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing damage to two doors at a property at Haven Brow, Seaford on October 27. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Seaford on the same date. He was fined £60 for each offence.

Jake Mathews, 29, of Alexandra Close, Sittingbourne, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Alfriston High Street, on May 25, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £438 and banned from driving for 20 months.

November 15:

Ali Altun, 58, of Suffolk Road, Tottenham, London, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes Sprinter on Moy Avenue, Eastbourne, on February 14, without due care and attention. He was fined £183 and his driving record endorsed with four penalty points.

November 19:

Luke Sinclair, 29, of Pevensey Park Road, Westham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 20. He was fined £784 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. Magistrates also made a restraining order.

November 20:

Tristan Bassett, 22, of Granville Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £43.35 from Asda at Hailsham on June 22. He also pleaded guilty to stealing hair products worth £29.39, from Boots, in Hailsham, on the same date. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Jake Brown, 20, of Weavers Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on Seaside, Eastbourne on October 31, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.