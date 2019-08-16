Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for August 7 - August 9.

August 7:

Emily Brown, 28, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 19. She was fined £120.

Sidney Moore, 18, of Rattle Road, Westham, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on July 21, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £270 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Alexander Paterson, 24, of Halley Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of Smirnoff Ice from Tesco at Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on July 10. He was given a six month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £5 in compensation.

Benjamin Smith, 18, of Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 10. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Rhys Smith, 21, of Goodwin Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle on London Road, Bexhill, on March 6 with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for one year.

Callum Murdoch, 28, of Rockall Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra van on the A259 Pevensey bypass on March 3 with cannabis in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for three years.

Wanra Stotheart, 56, of Midway Quay, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the Crumbles Roundabout, Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on July 22, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

August 8:

John Damulila, 47, of Mill Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to Sussex Police relating to the identity of a BMW driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

August 9:

Asghar Ali, 41, of Barnsdale Avenue, Isle of Dogs, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Firle Road, Eastbourne on January 5 with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for one year.