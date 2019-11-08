Magistrates court results for the Eastbouren area for October 23 - 28

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for October 23 - October 28

October 23:

Marcine Marchwinski, 30, of Taddington Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing clothing worth £73.50 from Primark at the Beacon, Eastbourne, on August 14. He was fined £200.

Maya Simmons, 21, of Upperton Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a motorcycle on Rodmill Drive, Eastbourne, on October 4, while twice over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 77 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on the same date and to driving with no licence, insurance or crash helmet. She was fined £400 and banned from driving for three years.

Richard Binkiewicz, 57, of Etherton Way, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 320 on Alfriston Road, Seaford, on October 7, while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £235 and banned from driving for one year.

Cameron Grocutt, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle at Seaford on June 13, knowing it had been taken without the consent of the owner. He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Robert Nunn, 60, of Nursery Gardens, Stanes Middlesex, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on the A22 at Hailsham, on April 27, without due care and attention. He was fined £442 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Liam Vine, 19, of Valley Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Gournay Road, Hailsham, on October 6. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

October 28:

Damien Galazyn, 19, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a metal cleaver in a public place. The offence took place at Blackpool, on June 21. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Christopher Stock, 37, of Darwell Drive, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 9. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that there was drink involved and children were present. The court also made a community order.

Phillp McManus, 37, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 28. He was sentenced to be detailed in the court house for a period.

Angela Keeley, 39, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing body spray and alcohol worth £8.90 from Sainsbury’s at Eastbourne on June 13. Magistrates ordered her to be detained in the court house for a period.

A 16 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 5. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender panel for an eight month contract.