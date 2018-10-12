Magistrates Court results

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 17 - September 24.

September 17:

Agim Meta, 31, of Woodley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 17. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

September 19:

Jordan Evans, 23, of Epstein Road, Greenwich, London, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at South Street, Eastbourne, on September 2. He was fined £500.

Jake Maynard, 21, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle at Ravenside retail park, Bexhill, on August 31, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 65 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Ian Smith, 44, of South Coast Road, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 25, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 93 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Paul Smith, 68, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen Picasso on Arundel Road, Eastbourne, on August 30 while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 47 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £75 and banned from driving for one year.

Carol Stemp, 28, of North Street, Midhurst, West Sussex, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Hailsham Road, Polegate, on August 31, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 42 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £75 and banned from driving for three years.

Robert Walker, 65, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Bourne Street, Eastbourne, on March 6, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Ashleigh Watson, 20, of The Link, Rye, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 27. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours unpaid work and ordered her to pay £50 in compensation.

September 20:

Billy Newson, 24, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to continually engaging in controlling or coercive, namely demanding or taking money and harassing behaviour towards a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne between April 1 and July 29. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing cash from the victim. The offence took place at Eastbourne between July 23 and August 3. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 18.

September 21:

Robert Thompson, 47, of Faygate Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Court Road, Eastbourne, on February 3. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and imposed a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 8am. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence was serious as he was brandishing a weapon.

September 24:

Michael Jackson, 44, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, on July 10. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Eastbourne on August 8. In addition, he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place and assaulting a police officer, at Grand parade, St Leonards, on July 15. He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Earl Street, Hastings, on July 18. He was remanded in custody until October 15 to allow for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Laura Davies, 24, of Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne on September 3. She also pleaded guilty to driving a Jaguar car on Seaside Road, on the same date with no licence or insurance. She pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to court bail on September 19. She was banned from driving for one year and fined a total of £350.

Joey Fuller, 26, of Cricketfield, Newick, East Sussex, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 9. He also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle with no insurance on September 8. He was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison and banned from driving for three years. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous convictions, the standard of his driving and failure to co-operate with police.

Luke Jones, 38, of Quebec Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after his Ford panel van was involved in an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle. The offence took place at Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay on September 8. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the same date. He was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison and banned from driving for 42 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to aggravated circumstances.