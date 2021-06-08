Magistartes Court results for the Eastbourne area

Garney Bunton, 26, of Alpha Road, West Green, Crawley, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing jewellery worth £4,200. The offence took place at Hailsham on July 28 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £1,000 in compensation.

Katy McCaughey, 41, of elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to taking a Renault vehicle without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on October 10 last year. She also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Seaside Road, on the same date, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Seaside Road, on October 10 with no insurance. The court made a community order. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for 15 months.

Lorraine Jenson, 57, of Clifton Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to threatening violence toward another person. The offence took place at Croxden Way, Eastbourne, on March 8. She indicated a plea of guilty to harassment by verbal abuse at Eastbourne on February 2 and to being in breach of a court restraining order at Eastbourne on March 2. Sentencing was adjourned until June 10 and she was released on conditional bail.

Robyn Morley, 27, of Saxon Close, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of seven small wraps of cocaine at South Road, Hailsham, on March 21. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lauren Maxted, 23, of Carew Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of a Samurai sword and a lock knife, in a public place at Eastbourne on January 23. Sentencing was adjourned until July 7, at Brighton Magistrates Court, for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Dominica-Marinela Manolache, 41, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on June 17 last year. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Craig Goddard, 58, of Princes Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to being in possession of 15 Category A, 35, Category B and 418 Category C indecent images of children on his phone. The offences took place at Eastbourne between September 24 2018 and January 16 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on June 30 and released on unconditional bail.

May 14:

Russell Howe, 47, of Avondale Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle on the A259 at Pevensey, on October 28, last year, with cocaine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Pevensey on the same date. He was fined £633 and banned from driving for 16 months.

May 19: