Locked up in Sussex: Here are some of the criminals jailed in October

These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders, including a murder and sex offender.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (October 28), Lewis Ashdown was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years for the murder of 18-year-old Marc Williams in the early hours of Sunday 30 May, 2021.
2.
Sona Mertova admitted ill-treatment of the victim with Down Syndrome at a care home in Worthing in June this year. A concerned neighbour had filmed the incident where the 47-year-old dragged and shouted abuse at the victim in the garden of the care home. The judge imposed a six-month prison sentence on Mertova, of Western Place, Heene, Worthing.
3.
Fatinah Hossain, 25, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 21 October, and pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice and one count of sexual activity with the boy while in a position of trust. She was sentenced to five years and four months in prison. She will be a Registered Sex Offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years after she is released from prison.
4.
Samuel Markwick, 31, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving when he appeared at court for a plea hearing on September 2, 2021. The charge related to an incident on the A259 Worms Lane, Middleton-on-Sea, around 12.30pm on Monday 23 December, 2019. Markwick, of Valley Drive, Brighton, was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision. He admitted both offences and on Friday (October 15) was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for four years.