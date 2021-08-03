These are some of the most serious, high profile and prolific offenders, including some despicable sex offences, killing animals and causing death by dangerous driving.
All information comes directly from Sussex Police.
1.
Security guard Steve Bouquet, 54, of Rose Hill Terrace, Brighton, denied 16 counts of criminal damage in relation to killing and injuring the animals and one count of possession of a knife in a public place.
Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL
2.
Mansour Sangsary, 64, of Chalfont Drive, Hove, was given a prison sentence totalling seven and a half years when he appeared at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday 29 July, having been convicted in June after a six-day trial of four counts of sexual assault.
3.
Carl Stocker, 30, of no fixed address, was imprisoned for 10 years on Tuesday, July 13, after pleading guilty to two robberies, assault, fraud and drug offences.
4.
Derek Holland, 59, of Sutton Avenue, Seaford was filmed being distracted by his mobile phone as he crashed his lorry into the back of a van on the A27, seriously injuring three people. Holland was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving, and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.