Life prison sentence for Lewis Ashdown who murdered 18-year-old Marc Williams in East Sussex woodland

Sussex Police picture: Lewis Ashdown sentenced to minimum of 27 years for murder of Marc Williams

Lewis Ashdown was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 27 years for the murder of 18-year-old Marc Williams in the early hours of May 30, 2021. He was sentenced today (October 28) At Lewes Crown Court,

Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Fairwarp, had pleaded guilty to murder and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, August 23.

Marc had considered Ashdown a friend, and met up with him on the evening of May 29 to socialise and drink alcohol in woodland in Fairwarp.

Marc Williams, 18, was murdered by Lewis Ashdown in East Sussex woodland, near Uckfield

Marc, who rarely drank alcohol, had a phone call with his aunt around 11.30pm in which he sounded drunk but said he was planning to head home. When he failed to return, his family grew concerned and reported him to police as a missing person.

Officers began conducting enquiries, and found Ashdown was missing as well. However, a search of his home address found bloodied clothing hidden in a wardrobe.

Fast-time forensics found the blood belonged to Marc and a murder investigation was launched.

Ashdown was found at the address of a friend in Eastbourne and was arrested. His friend told police Ashdown had admitted killing Marc in the woods.

Officers continued to search for Marc and later sadly found his body in woodland near Fairwarp. It was confirmed he had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Ashdown was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and pleaded guilty to both offences at court.

Detective chief inspector Emma Vickers, senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.

“Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc’s trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault.