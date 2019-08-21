Lewes veterinary nurse among 83 people arrested in drink and drug-driving crackdown

A Lewes veterinary nurse was among 83 people arrested in Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers.

Amy Shadbolt, 27, a veterinary nurse, of Cross Way, Lewes, was arrested in Cross Way, Lewes, on June 29, police said.

Amy Shadbolt and Martin Luckhurst were among 83 people arrested in the summer crackdown

She was charged with driving with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 18, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months, said police. She was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

A Hailsham man was also arrested in Diplocks Way, Hailsham, on June 26, police said.

Martin Luckhurst, 35, a plasterer, of Melrose Close, Hailsham, was charged with driving with 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, said police.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 17, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £370 fine, £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge.

Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers ran from June 24, to July 7.

Of the 83 people arrested, 29 have so far been convicted in court, police said.

The remaining have either been charged, released under investigation or released without charge, said a Sussex Police spokesman.

They added: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following:

• A minimum 12 month ban;

• An unlimited fine;

• A possible prison sentence;

• A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

• An increase in your car insurance;

• Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”