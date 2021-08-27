Lamb killed by dog in Eastbourne

The incident happened near Butts Brow on Tuesday morning, August 24, when an unknown dog got into a field containing newly-weaned lambs, injuring one so badly it had to be euthanised, according to police.

Sergeant Fiona Munro said, “It is the responsibility of the dog owner to ensure that they control their dog on agricultural land.

“The problem is that many people believe their dog isn’t capable of such acts of violence and often dog attacks initially start as fun.

Butts Brow in Eastbourne. Pic Justin Lycett. SUS-201011-152716001

“Dogs that are unfamiliar with livestock get excited and noisy, causing sheep to become frightened and panicked with catastrophic outcomes.

“In addition to the human distress and animal suffering that is caused, a landowner can legally shoot a dog that is chasing livestock and seek compensation from the person responsible for the animal, so please don’t take the risk and keep your dog on a lead if in doubt.”

Police said the matter remains under investigation and they would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information.

Members of the public can report information online or by calling 101 quoting serial 47210145553.

The advice to dog owners is to make sure you know where your dog is at all times.