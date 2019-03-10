Knife seized by police in Eastbourne investigation

Police in Eastbourne have seized a knife believed to be the one photographed in the hand of a boy in the town yesterday afternoon (Saturday, March 9).

A number of youths were photographed in a small group in Roselands Avenue around 5pm.

The first report was made to police at 6.35pm and officers attended on Saturday evening to collect the knife.

Police said several witnesses have already been spoken to, including the parent of one of the boys in the photograph, but police would still like to speak to anyone in connection with the incident.

Chief Inspector Anita Turner, district policing commander for Eastbourne, said: “Fortunately, nobody was injured, but we will not accept knives being carried on the streets of Eastbourne and this incident is being rigorously investigated.

“Knife crime is very much in the news at the moment and this comes on the eve of the launch of Operation Sceptre, which is a national week of awareness aiming to educate people on the dangers of carrying knives.

“We are determined to keep Sussex safe and anyone carrying a knife, especially as blatantly as on this occasion, can expect to be robustly dealt with.”

If anyone has any information about the incident on Saturday, report online or call 101 quoting serial 1025 of 09/03.

