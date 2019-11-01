Jailed in October - 12 Sussex criminals behind bars

Eraldo Saraseli, 20, of no fixed address and Klaudio Ago, 27, of Bristol Gardens, Brighton, were arrested and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis in Brighton. Saraseli pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and possession of false identity documents, said police. He was sentenced to two years and eight months. Ago pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis but admitted permitting supply of cocaine and cannabis on his premises, said police. He was also sentenced to two years and eight months.

